Man drives off cliff and escapes with no injuries in 'miracle' crash "It's a miracle, it's something like a second chance at life for me."

A man is lucky to be alive after driving off of a cliff and somehow managing to only escape with just a few cuts, scratches and bruises in what the victim is calling a “miracle.”

Emeka Nwokolo was driving along Mulholland Highway in Malibu, California, last Thursday in the rain when all of a sudden he heard a loud noise, lost control of his car and plunged down the mountainside he was driving on.

The car flipped and turned on the way down eventually landing on its roof trapping Nwokolo inside the badly damaged vehicle.

“The next thing I see is … I just saw myself rolling multiple times and then I landed right there,” Nwokolo told ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC in an interview. “I was struggling trying to find my way out and there was no way I could come outside.”

After struggling for about an hour, Nwokolo was able to kick open a rear door of the overturned car and escape the wreckage.

Then, using a pair of scissors for support he started scaling the slippery and muddy mountainside by digging the scissors into the ground with each step and pull himself all the way back up to the road.

Nwokolo was then able to flag down a driver who called the police but he miraculously didn’t need any medical attention having emerged from the accident nearly unscathed.

"It's a miracle, it's something like a second chance at life for me," said Nwokolo.

The fitness trainer and boxer has since been back to the scene of the accident and, along with a friend, went back down to his vehicle to retrieve his phone and other belongings.

Nwokolo knows how lucky he is to be alive after such a scary accident and he isn’t taking it for granted.

“God saved me,” he said. “It’s not my time.”