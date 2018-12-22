Man finds $10,000 in Chanel bag on New York City subway platform

Dec 22, 2018, 6:50 AM ET
Richard Taverna laid the $10,000 in cash out on his table before returning it to police. He found the money in a bag at a subway stop on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
The New York City subway system is badly in need of an infusion of cash. Police would prefer not dropping off $10,000 at your local station, though.

Richard Taverna came into the possession of just such a "donation" on Thursday morning at the Lincoln Center-66th Street 1 train stop when he found a Chanel purse sitting unattended on the platform. The commuter scooped up the stray bag, saw a note inside written in Russian and took it home with him.

That is, until he realized it was stuffed with $10,000 in cash.

Richard Taverna found a Chanel bag filled with $10,000 in cash at the 66th Street-Lincoln Center 1 train stop on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

"I picked it up to see if there was an identification so I could get it to the right person," Taverna told New York ABC station WABC.

"I opened the envelope, and there was a big stack of money," he said.

A big stack as in a hundred $100 bills.

Taverna went to police with the bag, and the money, in order to reunite it with its rightful owner.

Richard Taverna laid the $10,000 in cash out on his table before returning it to police. He found the money in a bag at a subway stop on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

"It wasn't mine. If someone lost $10,000, they're probably going through a lot of distress," Taverna said.

The purse has now been reunited with its owner, according to police.

A woman who lives in Manhattan but was traveling to Russia left the cash on the platform by accident, and came to the 20th Precinct looking for her bag, WABC reported.

