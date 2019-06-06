Man impersonating police officer caught on homeowners' cameras

A young man is being sought in the Chicago area after he was caught on homeowners' cameras impersonating a police officer, authorities warn.

The man, described as being in his 20s, has a fake badge and a police scanner or scanner app on his phone, said the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

(1 of 2) Wheaton Police are investigating reports of this individual impersonating a police officer/detective on June 3 & 4. These images show the suspect Wheaton Police are seeking, a white male in his 20s displaying a badge. Anyone with info should call Lt. Cooley 630-260-2077. pic.twitter.com/U2EIyf7WoR — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 5, 2019

The suspect has targeted homes in Winfield, Wheaton and unincorporated West Chicago on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said.

"Hi, sorry to bother you so late," the man says in one homeowner video obtained by Chicago ABC affiliate WLS. The man introduced himself as an investigator with the Winfield Police Department.

The suspect asked residents "various police-related questions, but has not made any threats nor has he tried to gain entry to any of the residences," said police in Wheaton, about 30 miles west of Chicago.

City of Wheaton/Twitter

"Here are an actual Wheaton Police Detective shield & Wheaton Police star for reference," the police department said via Twitter. "Wheaton Police Officers/Detectives will always identify themselves by uniform or credentials."

(2 of 2) Here are an actual Wheaton Police Detective shield & Wheaton Police star for reference. Wheaton Police Officers/Detectives will always identify themselves by uniform or credentials. Residents may call the police department at 630-260-2161 to verify an officer's identity. pic.twitter.com/nYiBOSU6D3 — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 5, 2019

A dark sedan, possibly a Mazda, may be involved, authorities said.

"Please do not open your door for this subject and immediately call 911 if he approaches your home," the sheriff's office warned.