Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint at Michael Bloomberg's Colorado ranch, police say

The suspect allegedly drove his truck through the gates of the ranch.

A man rammed his car through the gates of Michael Bloomberg's Colorado ranch on Wednesday and kidnapped a housekeeper, according to police and federal court documents.

Joseph Beecher, 48, allegedly drove his pickup truck through the gate of the ranch in Rio Blanco County owned by the former New York City mayor before going into a house on the property. Beecher then left the ranch with the woman in her truck, according to the court documents.

Police arrived on the property and discovered the woman, Amanda Edinger, was missing. By looking at video surveillance, police saw her in the vehicle with the suspect, court documents show.

Police were able to track the suspect and the victim to a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to the criminal complaint filed against Beecher.

A SWAT team detained Beecher at the motel early Thursday without incident. They said they found multiple firearms in the motel room, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Bloomberg family was not at the ranch at the time of the incident, according to police.

Edinger told police said she had gone into one of the bedrooms on the ranch and was facing a closet when someone behind her asked who she was. When she turned around, a man was pointing a gun at her face and threatened to shoot her, according to court records.

He then told her to go with him, and she complied for fear of her life, she told police.

Beecher allegedly forced her to drive to the Denver area, where they made stops at two gas stations and an ATM. They went to the motel in Wyoming where he told Edinger to rent a room, according to court records.

While being held, the woman said Beecher told her he wanted to "make an international scene" with Michael Bloomberg or his daughters, the Associated Press reported, citing a Colorado affidavit.

Edinger and Beecher did not know each other or have any ties and the suspect does not have any ties to the Bloomberg family, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

"We're deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming law enforcement, the F.B.I. and other individuals for their swift and heroic action in this case in ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family," a spokesperson for Michael Bloomberg said in a statement to ABC News.

Beecher faces multiple federal and state charges including kidnapping. He is being held without bail.

"I am so proud of my staff and the ability they have in working together and with State and Federal agencies. This team approach, quick action, experienced deputies and officers, led to Amanda's safe recovery. It was a great day for Amanda and law enforcement,” Rio Blanco County Sheriff Anthony Mazzola said in a statement.