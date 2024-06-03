Man literally dodges bullet thanks to his chain necklace: 'Just incredible'

He would've been shot in the neck. Instead, he only suffered a puncture wound.

ByEmily Shapiro and Luke Barr
June 3, 2024, 11:00 AM

A man in Colorado literally dodged a bullet thanks to his chain, according to police.

The victim was wearing a silver chain, about 10 millimeters in width, when he got into an argument with an armed man on Tuesday, according to police in Commerce City, just outside of Denver.

PHOTO: Commerce City Police say this silver chain helped save the life of a shooting victim.
Commerce City Police say this silver chain helped save the life of a shooting victim.
Commerce City Police Department

The suspect fired, and instead of hitting the victim in the neck, the .22-caliber bullet got lodged in the chain, police said.

The victim only suffered a puncture wound, police said.

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet," police said, "but in reality, he LODGED a bullet."

The chain "is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive," police said. "Just incredible."

The suspect, who was not named, was arrested and is facing attempted homicide charges, police said.