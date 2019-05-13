Man narrowly escapes injury after Mustang gets dragged under moving semi-truck

May 12, 2019, 10:22 PM ET
PHOTO: An Indiana man somehow avoided serious injury after driving under a moving semi-truck on the interstate. May 12, 2019.Indiana State Police
A man was recovering Sunday after his vehicle became trapped underneath a moving semi-truck and was dragged along a highway in Indiana.

The crash -- involving a 1989 Ford Mustang and a semi-truck -- occurred shortly after noon on Interstate Highway 69 in Huntington County, according to Indiana State Police.

PHOTO: The driver of the semi-truck did not immediately realize the crash occurred and traveled for another half-mile with the Mustang wedged underneath the trailer. May 12, 2019. Indiana State Police
The driver of the Mustang lost control of his vehicle as he traveled alongside the semi-truck and became wedged underneath the trailer, state police said.

Unaware of the collision, the truck driver continued to drive for another half-mile, dragging the Mustang along with it, according to officials.

After the semi-truck came to a complete stop, the driver of the Mustang was able to exit the vehicle without assistance from authorities, police said. He refused medical treatment from paramedics at the scene.

The truck driver did not sustain injuries as a result of the crash.

PHOTO: The driver was able to get out of the car and refused medical treatment, police said. May 12, 2019. Indiana State Police
Traffic subsequently came to a standstill on the highway for about 30 minutes until authorities were able to clear the crash site.

The cause of the collision is being attributed to a mechanical failure in the Mustang, according to state police.

