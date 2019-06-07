Man pleads not guilty to trying to set fire to New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral

Jun 7, 2019, 3:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Marc Lamparello, 37, seen in a mugshot from when he was arrested on Monday, April 15, 2019, for refusing to leave Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, N.J.Essex County Sheriff's Office
Marc Lamparello, 37, seen in a mugshot from when he was arrested on Monday, April 15, 2019, for refusing to leave Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, N.J.

A part-time philosophy professor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he tried to set fire to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York just a few days after a fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Interested in New York?

Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
New York
Add Interest

Marc Lamparello, 37, was arrested at the historic cathedral in April after security stopped him with two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted arson, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

PHOTO: A man was arrested trying to enter St. Patricks Cathedral in Manhattan, N.Y., with two gas canisters, lighter fluid and lighters on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. New York Police Department
A man was arrested trying to enter St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, N.Y., with two gas canisters, lighter fluid and lighters on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
(MORE: Man arrested after approaching historic cathedral with gas cans, lighter fluid)

Though Lamparello was stopped before he could do any damage the attempted arson drew extra attention because it came the same week that a fire tore through Notre Dame, the landmark of Gothic architecture that sits in the heart of France's capital.

It took several hours for hundreds of firefighters in France to quell the flames, which ignited during an evening mass on April 15 at the start of Holy Week, the busiest and most important period of the liturgical year. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, though early indications were that it was accidental.

Lamparello had told officers he was merely taking a shortcut through the church to reach his car, which he claimed had run out of gas.

"His basic story was that he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue, that his car had run out of gas," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller told reporters following the arrest. "We took a look at the vehicle. It was not out of gas and at that point he was taken into custody."

PHOTO: St. Patricks Cathedral in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP, FILE
St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Sources with the New York City Police Department told ABC News that he also purchased a one-way ticket to Rome, which was scheduled to depart from Newark, New Jersey, the next night.

(MORE: First look inside the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral)
PHOTO: Marc Lamparello is led out of the Midtown North Precinct in Manhattan, N.Y., on Friday, April 18, 2019. WABC
Marc Lamparello is led out of the Midtown North Precinct in Manhattan, N.Y., on Friday, April 18, 2019.

Lamparello was a doctoral candidate in philosophy at the City University of New York, and taught at several colleges and universities, including Brooklyn College.

The famous cathedral, which opened its doors nearly 200 years ago, serves as seat of the New York Archdiocese.

(MORE: Professor bought 1-way ticket to Rome before cathedral arson attempt, police say)

His attorneys have indicated that they will argue Lamparello is unfit to stand trial. In the meantime Lamparello is being held without bail.

Comments