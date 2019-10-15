This is the debut of a new ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man," the story of the U.S. Marshals' ongoing mission to find Lester Eubanks, a dangerous convict who escaped police custody in 1973 and has never been found. New episodes will be available on Wednesdays. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

His crime was brutal. His escape, unbelievable. And now, after nearly half a century on the run, a one-time death row inmate named Lester Eubanks is the subject of one of the nation’s most intense manhunts.

U.S. Marshals have made the Eubanks case one of their "Top 15 Most Wanted," commissioning a new age-progression image of the fugitive, and providing unprecedented access to ABC News for a podcast launching Oct. 23, called "Have You Seen This Man."

"He raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in our district," said Peter Elliott, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio. "What I believe? He's living in a different area, under a different name, has children under that different name, and I tend to suspect that some of those children might not even know his real name."

Eubanks committed the murder in 1965 in the factory town of Mansfield, Ohio. He encountered his victim, a 14-year-old middle school student named Mary Ellen Deener, as she was out late doing laundry for her mother. He confessed to attacking the girl. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. But after a short trial, he was convicted and sent to death row at the Ohio State Penitentiary.

At one point, Eubanks was just three days from the electric chair. But through a series of events that worked in Eubanks' favor, and some startling decisions by the prison leadership, Eubanks eventually found himself designated an honor prisoner. In 1973, prison officials granted him permission to join a small group trip outside the penitentiary walls to go shopping during which he was left unaccompanied. He walked away and has been at large ever since.

The escape was a reckoning for the Ohio prison system, which had tried to institute reforms that would help rehabilitate inmates, but in the process was seeing dangerous convicts get free.

Finding Eubanks has fallen to a special cold case squad from the U.S. Marshals Service. ABC News has spent a year inside the manhunt being led by Deputy Marshal David Siler, one of their most decorated agents, as he tries to use every available tool to find Eubanks before the fugitive's old age catches up to him.

Siler has been able to retrace Eubanks' path to freedom, and has employed an array of tactics and new technology in his search.

Now, the Marshals are looking to listeners of the ABC News podcast to help deliver the final clue that brings this half-century-old mystery to an end.

One of Deener's only surviving relatives, her sister Myrtle Carter, told ABC News that she welcomed the renewed attention on the fugitive case.

"He's had enough free time," Carter said. "He was convicted of the crime, he confessed to the crime and his time is up."

