Man rescued 2 days after car rolls down Big Sur cliffside

The man and his vehicle were found around 400 feet off a cliff.

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division said Wednesday its teams rescued a man who had been stranded for two days after accidentally driving off a cliffside.

On Tuesday, the Coast Division Air Operations Unit was asked to send out a team to search for a possible vehicle off the side of the coastline between Big Sur and Carmel after an employee of a local establishment did not make it home on Sunday night, authorities said.

Two units searched for the man. One of them saw the vehicle located approximately 400 feet down a cliff, not far from an isolated beach, the CHP Coast Division said in a Facebook post. The crew saw the man next to the car "waving a makeshift flag."

CHP Coastal Division Air Operations rescues a man off the side of a cliff in Big Sur, California (PHOTO: CHP - Coastal Division Air Operations) CHP - Coastal Division Air Operations

The other unit came in and rescued the man. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for treatment, the Coastal Division said. Despite spending two days off the side of a cliff, the man "appeared to be stable and suffered moderate injuries," per officials.

Authorities said the man told them he swerved to avoid a deer while driving home late Sunday night, which led him to "veer off the roadway and roll several hundred feet down" the cliff. The man reportedly told the first responders he had been ejected through the car's sunroof as the vehicle slid down the hillside.

There was no beach access or trails where the incident occurred. Authorities also said the man's car could not be seen from the road.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.