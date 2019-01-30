A Utah man filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow and the Deer Valley Ski Resort on Tuesday, accusing the Hollywood star of crashing into him on the slopes and skiing away.

In a lawsuit filed in Summit County, Utah, Terry Sanderson said Paltrow was skiing "out of control" on Feb. 26, 2016, when she allegedly plowed into him from behind and fled the scene.

Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claimed he was run into, "knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries," according to the lawsuit.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson's back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out and then leave the scene of the ski crash she caused, but she did it anyway," the suit said.

"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," the suit added. "Neither Ms. Paltrow nor Deer Valley lodge personnel notified emergency responders about the injured Dr. Sanderson. They left him at the scene with serious brain injuries caused by Ms. Paltrow."

The lawsuit, filed in the 3rd District Court in Summit County, Utah, named Paltrow, her ski instructor, Deer Valley Resort and two unidentified employees as defendants. It seeks at least $3.1 million in damages.

Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News/AP

Sanderson, who was 69 at the time of the alleged incident, said Paltrow was skiing "too fast for her ability and distracted" when the accident happened.

The Oscar-winning actress, who starred in films like "Shakespeare in Love," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and the "Iron Man" movies, called the suit meritless on Tuesday.

“This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that,” a rep for Paltrow told ABC News.

Deer Valley Ski Resort declined to comment on the matter.

ABC News' Matthew Stone and Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.