Man at Super Bowl goes viral after being caught sleeping through the game The average ticket cost $8,649 if you bought it on Super Sunday.

Super Bowl tickets may have averaged $8,649 collars on Super Bowl Sunday but that didn’t stop one man from sleeping through the first quarter of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Karisa Maxwell, deputy editor and producer with Sporting News was at the big game when she managed to catch one man snoozing in his seat in the first quarter while he was surrounded by cheering fans who were all standing up to watch the game.

The 13-second clip of the sleeping man immediately went viral and has racked up almost 5 million views just hours after the Super Bowl ended on Sunday night.

The story took a turn, however, once she posted the video during the game and the clicks started multiplying.

It is unclear if the reporter ended up speaking with the man at all during the game but his identity currently remains unknown.

Tickets to the Super Bowl are as expensive as they have ever been with SeatGeek showing the average price to attend Super Bowl LIV if you bought the ticket on Super Sunday was $8,649 per seat.

The game ended up being a thriller with the Kansas City Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter by reeling off 21 unanswered points to become Super Bowl champions for the first time in 50 years by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20.

No word on which team the sleeping man was there to support.