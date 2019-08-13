Man threatens to kill a child if he can't use a police officer's phone, leading to a car chase: Police

Aug 13, 2019, 11:09 AM ET
PHOTO: A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image.PlayKali9/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 13, 2019

A man driving through Memphis at 3 a.m. pulled over to ask a police officer to borrow his phone -- and then told the officer he would kill the young girl riding with him if he couldn't.

When the Tennessee police officer approached the man's white Cadillac on Tuesday, he sped off. Police pursued his vehicle until the man rammed into a police squad car so hard that it struck another squad car, police said in a statement.

The man, who has not been identified, was finally detained after running away from the car on foot. Police also said that the man had drugs in his system and was being evaluated at a local hospital.

PHOTO: A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image. Kali9/Getty Images
A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image.
(MORE: 'Our hearts ache': California Highway Patrol officer gunned down at traffic stop)

The child was found unharmed, and the two officers involved in the collision were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Police did not immediately clarify the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the child.

(MORE: Man accused of killing woman and wounding another in Sydney)

Police in Memphis said they later learned that the suspect had allegedly assaulted the child’s mother prior to the incident, and that they were working with police in the city of Olive Branch, Tennessee, where the assault is believed to have occurred.

It was not immediately clear why the man needed to use the phone.