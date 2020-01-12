Manhunt on for gunman who wounded 5, including 3 juveniles, at Colorado house party Police are searching for a suspect wearing a yellow hoodie.

A manhunt is underway in Colorado for at least one gunman who opened fire at a crowded house party in a Denver suburb, wounding five people, including three juveniles, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment in Aurora, about 10 miles southeast of Denver, police said.

"There was some sort of gathering, or party, going on there ... when someone came to the door and opened fire," Officer Matthew Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department told ABC News on Sunday.

Officers were called to the apartment complex at 10:55 p.m. and arrived within 90 seconds to find five people shot in one of the units, Longshore said.

The victims, whose names were not immediately released, were all taken to a hospital in serious condition and are expected to survive, officials said.

The juveniles shot were two girls and a boy all over the age of 16, Longshore said. Two adult men were among the victims, he said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Longshore said there are “possibly other suspects” involved.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect or suspects to contact investigators immediately.