Manhunt on for suspect who shot Dunkin' Donuts manager in head during pre-dawn robbery

A manhunt is underway after a Dunkin’ Donuts manager was shot to death during a pre-dawn robbery early Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the West Kensington neighborhood in northern Philadelphia when police say a store manager was opening up the Dunkin’ Donuts establishment and the alleged suspect approached the victim from behind at gunpoint and forced her into the building, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI.

Once they were both in the store, the suspect then allegedly demanded that the 41-year-old female manager give him the money that was in the office, said WPVI.

The woman subsequently handed over the cash to the assailant but after he took the money, the suspect opened fire on her and shot her in the head. The woman died at the scene of the crime.

“We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred at the Dunkin' restaurant on Lehigh Street in Philadelphia,” Dunkin’ Donuts said in a statement obtained by WPVI. “All of us at Dunkin' are saddened to learn of the death of a restaurant manager, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends. The franchise owner is cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation. As this is an active police investigation, we defer any further comment to the Philadelphia Police Department."

The suspect fled crime scene and remains at large. Police are now looking for a Black man -- believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s -- with a mustache and goatee who has a medium-to-stocky build. The suspect was wearing a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt during the shooting as well as gray cargo sweatpants and light gray New Balance sneakers. The man was also wearing a analog watch on his right wrist and had blue gloves and a facemask with him.

“She was a special person," Gilberto Melendez, a man who used to work with the victim, told WPVI. "It's crazy that somebody can just come and take somebody's life like it's nothing."

Co-workers of the victim along with her surviving friends and family gathered for a memorial on Saturday afternoon outside the store. The victim's friends told WPVI that the 41-year-old woman was a mother of two, grandmother and tireless worker.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person involved and anybody with any information regarding this case is urged to contact police.