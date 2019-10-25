Police in Milwaukee are searching for a driver who plowed through an intersection Thursday, hitting three children and killing one of them.

The children, ages 4, 6, and 10, were crossing the street at around 5:30 p.m. when the driver sped through a red light, striking the children and causing a multi-car crash, according to police.

The 6-year-old girl was killed at the scene. The 4-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

WISN

The driver kept going but police described the vehicle of interest as a gray 2007-2009 Saturn Aura with tinted windows and front-end damage.

The mother of one of the surviving children said the kids were walking with a teenager when they were hit.

"It was a careless act. It was very careless of them, whoever it was, you know right or wrong. You know at the end of the day it was kids and whoever hit them they confirmed that they were kids before they even hit them, and they still took off," Shanterika Rayford told ABC affiliate WISN at the scene of the crash. "Whoever it was that did it, I want them to know that you really, you really hurt someone's heart and you really hurt someone's family."

"Wherever you are, if you're watching this, if you do have a chance to see this, you are wrong. And I want you to know that you are wrong," she added. "They were innocent kids. You're very wrong."

WISN

She said she's praying for them to recover but the outlook "doesn't seem good" right now.

"This is heartbreaking right now for us because they're all small kids," Rayford said. "The injuries and the impact that they endured, their bodies can't hold up to it, you know, so right now we're hoping for the best but it doesn't seem good at all for either of them."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at ‪414-935-7360.