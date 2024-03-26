Manufacturing company ordered to turn over $1.5M in profits for child labor violations

A Tennessee parts manufacturer for major companies including John Deere and Yamaha has been ordered to turn over $1.5 million in profits after the Department of Labor found children employed in dangerous jobs.

"The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Solicitor has obtained a federal consent judgment that requires a Morristown manufacturer of outdoor power equipment components for major companies including John Deere, Toro and Yamaha to stop employing children illegally and to follow federal child labor laws in the future," the Labor Department said in a statement Monday.

The $1.5 million that the company, Tuff Torq, will have to turn over will be used to compensate victims, department officials said.

The company was also fined $296,951 for subjecting "10 children to oppressive child labor," according to the department.

During their probe, investigators said they obtained clear evidence when they "observed a child operating a power-driven hoisting apparatus, an occupation prohibited for workers under the age of 18."

"The DOL did identify temporary workforce employees at the Tuff Torq facility that were subject to child labor violations," an attorney for Tuff Torq said in a statement. "The temporary workforce employees were provided to and placed at Tuff Torq by a temporary workforce staffing agency. Tuff Torq did not directly hire and employ the individuals. The violations investigation revealed that the temporary employees identified as child labor violations had utilized fake names and credentials in the staffing agency hiring process."

Tuff Torq Corporation in Morristown, Tenn. Google Maps Street View

"Tuff Torq is dedicated to ensuring that their products and services are produced under ethical conditions, with a strong emphasis on fair labor practices, and Tuff Torq is further strengthening our relevant training and compliance programs," the attorney said.

"Even one child working in a dangerous environment is too many," said Jessica Looman of the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division. "Over the past year, we have seen an alarming increase in child labor violations, and these violations put children in harm's way."

Last year, the Labor Department investigated 955 cases of child labor violations, involving 5,792 children nationwide, including 502 children employed in violation of hazardous occupation standards.