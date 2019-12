Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames in Miami Marc Anthony was not on board, the singer's publicist said.

Marc Anthony's yacht caught on fire on Dec. 18, 2019 in Miami. Miami Fire Rescue

Marc Anthony's 120-foot yacht went up in flames in Miami Wednesday night.

The massive blaze was reported at about 7:30 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Anthony was not on board and all crew members are safe, the singer's publicist said.

It took two hours to control the inferno, according to officials.