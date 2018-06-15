A U.S. Marine is in stable condition after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Marine Corps, while he was reportedly guarding the Marine commandant's home at the Marine Barracks in downtown Washington, D.C.

Local police received a call at about 8 a.m. Friday that an adult male had suffered a single gunshot wound at the 900 block of G Street S.E., the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department told ABC Washington affiliate WJLA-TV, which is near the commandant’s address.

The Marine, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to George Washington University Hospital and is in stable condition, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.