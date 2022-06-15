Mass shooting threat on Snapchat shuts down Kansas City-area schools, suspect in custody

There's no threat to the public, police said.

Multiple school districts in the Kansas City, Missouri, area closed their doors on Wednesday in the wake of a mass shooting threat.

The Blue Springs Police Department said someone called Tuesday morning to report a suspicious Snapchat post made by an individual "threatening 'killing people -- mass murdering.'"

No specific location was mentioned, police said, but the Blue Springs School District, the nearby Fort Osage School District and others decided to close as a precaution.

Lee's Summit High School is part of several area school districts cancelling summer school classes after an FBI-warned threat of a mass shooting. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Blue Springs police said Wednesday morning that a suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

The FBI in Kansas City said it was notified of the threat but deferred further comment to Blue Springs police.