At least 1 killed in possible gas explosion in Kentucky, authorities say

At least one person was killed in a massive explosion in Kentucky's Lincoln County before dawn on Thursday, authorities said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office told ABC News the initial cause of the explosion was a 30-inch gas pipeline that somehow ruptured. Multiple homes caught fire and firefighters were working to douse the flames, the sheriff's office said.

It was unclear how many people may be injured.

The blast erupted in the early morning hours in the Moreland community, between Junction City and Hustonvile, according to the Perryville Kentucky Fire Department, which urged the public to steer clear of the scene and to not travel nearby.

Austinping99 via Twitter

Witnesses photographed the aftermath of the explosion, which sent a fireball into the dark sky.

Images and video showed bright orange flames and thick clouds of smoke on the horizon.

Residents were evacuated in Moreland and Hustonville "as a precaution," according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contribute to this report.