House explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured in Southern California

One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured when a house exploded in Southern California on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Southern California Gas Company were sent to fix a natural gas line reportedly damaged by a contractor working on a home in Murrieta, California. Murrieta Fire and Rescue was also dispatched to the property. Less than an hour after the crews arrived on scene, the house exploded.

One employee of the Southern California Gas Company was killed in the blast, company spokesman Randon Lane told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Another 15 people, including three firefighters, were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Murrieta Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief David Lantzer said.

"Our deepest sympathies are with all those impacted by the Murrieta incident," the Southern California Gas Company said via Twitter on Monday night. "Sadly, we lost one of our technicians today. He will be greatly missed."

Andrew Foulk/AP

Crews stopped the flow of gas to the property as firefighters battled the blaze.

It's unclear how many residents will be displaced in the wake of the explosion.

There's no record of the contractor calling 811 as required by California law to have utility lines marked at least two working days prior to digging, authorities said.

ABC News' Jennifer Harrison, Marilyn Heck and Abby Shawalyo contributed to this report.