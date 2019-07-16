House explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured in Southern California

Jul 16, 2019, 4:23 AM ET
PHOTO: A firefighter and civilians train fire hoses on a burning home after an explosion and fire destroyed the home in Murrieta, Calif., sending up thick flames and closing several streets.PlayAndrew Foulk/AP
WATCH News headlines today: July 15, 2019

One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured when a house exploded in Southern California on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Southern California Gas Company were sent to fix a natural gas line reportedly damaged by a contractor working on a home in Murrieta, California. Murrieta Fire and Rescue was also dispatched to the property. Less than an hour after the crews arrived on scene, the house exploded.

One employee of the Southern California Gas Company was killed in the blast, company spokesman Randon Lane told reporters at a press conference Monday.

(MORE: Explosion at Plantation, Florida, shopping center leaves 23 people injured)

Another 15 people, including three firefighters, were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Murrieta Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief David Lantzer said.

"Our deepest sympathies are with all those impacted by the Murrieta incident," the Southern California Gas Company said via Twitter on Monday night. "Sadly, we lost one of our technicians today. He will be greatly missed."

PHOTO: A firefighter and civilians train fire hoses on a burning home after an explosion and fire destroyed the home in Murrieta, Calif., sending up thick flames and closing several streets. Andrew Foulk/AP
A firefighter and civilians train fire hoses on a burning home after an explosion and fire destroyed the home in Murrieta, Calif., sending up thick flames and closing several streets.

Crews stopped the flow of gas to the property as firefighters battled the blaze.

It's unclear how many residents will be displaced in the wake of the explosion.

(MORE: Photos capture huge explosion as remaining sections of Genoa bridge are demolished)

There's no record of the contractor calling 811 as required by California law to have utility lines marked at least two working days prior to digging, authorities said.

ABC News' Jennifer Harrison, Marilyn Heck and Abby Shawalyo contributed to this report.