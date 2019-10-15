A 190-pound mastiff named Floyd had to be rescued from a mountain near Salt Lake City after becoming exhausted on a hike with his owner, authorities said.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team headed up Grandeur Peak on Sunday evening as temperatures began to drop after several hikers had called police to report that the dog was on the trail with his owner and unable to move.

Rescuers found Floyd and his owner about two miles up the trail. They strapped the massive, 3-year-old pup to their stretcher and carried him down the mountain.

The entire rescue mission took about four hours. They made it off the mountain safely at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's search and rescue team posted a video on Facebook showing Floyd on the stretcher as rescuers slowly carried him across a wooden beam over a creek.

"Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted," the rescue team wrote. "Hopefully, Floyd will be up and hiking again soon!"