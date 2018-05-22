McDonald's workers allege widespread sexual misconduct

McDonald's employees in nine cities have filed complaints against the fast-food giant, alleging they're victims of sexual misconduct, a labor group said Tuesday.

Employees of at least 10 McDonald's locations have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the last several days, alleging sexual advances, lewd comments by supervisors and instances of inappropriate on-the-job behavior, the activist group Fight for $15 said in a statement Tuesday.

The group, which has long called on the company to set a $15 minimum wage, said in the statement that it plans to "challenge widespread sexual harassment faced by McDonald’s workers on the job across the country -- including groping, propositions for sex and lewd comments by supervisors -- that is all too often ignored by management."

The complaints, filed by workers in several cities including, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami, allege instances where employees said they notified management after experiencing sexual harassment but were brushed off, mocked, or, in some cases, met with retaliation, including termination, according to the Fight for $15.

McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement, “we are and have been committed to a culture that fosters the respectful treatment of everyone. There is no place for harassment and discrimination of any kind in our workplace. McDonald’s Corporation takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and are confident our independent franchisees who own and operate approximately 90 percent of our 14,000 U.S. restaurants will do the same.”

Among the complaints listed by the labor group were those of 15-year-old Breauna Morrow, a cashier in St. Louis, who said she reported a co-worker who had "repeatedly harassed her using graphic, sexual language," but her "supervisors did nothing."

"McDonald's advertises all over television saying it's 'America's best first job,' but my experience has been a nightmare," Morrow said in the group's statement. "I know I'm not the only one and that's why I'm speaking out, so others don't have to face the harassment I've gone through."

Another employee said she reported that a co-worker at a New Orleans location had groped her, but instead of taking action, store managers mocked her and told her "she was probably giving the worker 'sex appeal,'" according to the statement.

The Fight for $15 also alleged that managers at a Durham, North Carolina, McDonald's told an employee that they wanted to have sex with her and even suggested a threesome with her and a coworker.

Fight for $15, with financial support from The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, set up a hotline and encouraged other workers to contact them and have their complaints reviewed by attorneys.

"As the country's second-largest employer, McDonald's has a responsibility to set workplace standards in both the fast-food industry and the economy overall," U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, said in the statement. "The sexual harassment alleged by McDonald's cooks and cashiers in these charges is unacceptable."