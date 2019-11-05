These 28 farm animals up for adoption are the greatest of all-time aka GOATs.

Barney and Wilma are just one of eight nanny and billy goat pairs available from Animal Rescue, Inc. in York County, Pennsylvania.

The refuge for homeless animals is in search of a forever home with wider pastures for the social and curious creatures.

According to their adoption page, 16 of the goats must go as a pair and the goats currently reside as a herd in a large pen, so it's safe to say they play well with others.

101 goats were initially rescued in total from a holiday slaughter, according to Animal Rescue, Inc.

"We raised the funds to purchase them from our amazing followers," the spokesperson said. "Many have found safe, forever homes and we are working on placing the final few listed on our website."

And best of all, there's no adoption fee for the goats, but Animals Rescue. Inc. said donations are appreciated.