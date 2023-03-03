Meet the team facing off against anti-LGBTQ groups at drag queen story hours

At drag queen story hours and LGBTQ Pride events across the country, two at-odds groups may be found facing off.

On one side, a group protesting the event -- be it the Proud Boys, Patriot Front, or the Westboro Baptist Church, all of which are designated as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

On the other side, the Parasol Patrol. It's a group of dedicated volunteers who use rainbow umbrellas to shield children and families so they can enjoy these events without the watchful eye of anti-LGBTQ protestors.

"It's been humbling to see the number of people that will come out to stand in the face of hate, even when that hate is dressed in black bloc [black clothing and face coverings] and yelling and screaming," said Eli Bazan, a co-founder of the group. "To see that support, and that love from the community is just amazing."

The Parasol Patrol uses rainbow umbrellas to protect children and families from facing hate groups protesting their events. Courtesy of The Parasol Patrol

The group's roots begin in 2019 in northern Colorado, when a friend of Bazan hosted an all-ages drag show. The event received an influx of threats: "The hate mail was fast and furious. We had death threats coming in, they were gonna lock the doors and burn the buildings. It was really some nasty stuff," he said.

Bazan, a Marine Corps veteran, stood guard at the event, and continued to stand watch at following events, helping families to and from the venue safely. Each event brought a rapidly growing group of volunteers seeking to help protect these events and their patrons.

Activist Pasha Ripley and Bazan joined forces to rally hundreds more volunteers, activists and allies to keep LGBTQ-friendly safe spaces across the country as they are meant to be -- "safe."

Volunteers go through a training, where they're taught to be non-confrontational, and to not engage with potentially dangerous protestors.

"Nothing that makes protesters more angry than to simply twirl your umbrella and smile," said Bazan.

Instead of yelling or fighting, you'll find the Parasol Patrol crew playing music, singing, and laughing, they said.

Volunteer Heather Spillman recalled facing off with a vocal group of protestors, and the volunteer patrollers broke into Disney songs -- singing "the entire score from 'Frozen.' Kids were so distracted and enamored with these volunteers singing that they never even knew that the protesters were there," she told ABC News.

According to Ripley, a volunteer was once hit in the face by a Proud Boy protestor, and more than 250 volunteers showed up the following weekend in solidarity.

"We're there because of the protestors, not for the protestors," Ripley said. "We're there for the kids. And we love and support them not in spite of who they are, but because of who they are."

In recent years, the U.S. has seen a record number of bills targeting the LGBTQ community -- from restricting LGBTQ content in schools to banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth and young adults. So far, in 2023, there have been at least 351 anti-LGBTQ state bills introduced or passed, according to the ACLU.

The Parasol Patrol says the "political vitriolic" rhetoric from legislators and groups against the LGBTQ community has kept them busy, noting an increase in calls for protection from venues and event hosts.

For many Parasol Patrollers, the mission is personal.

Ripley, who is queer, said she hopes to be the adult that she wishes she could have had during her youth.

"When I grew up in a very rural area in Oklahoma, and being Asian and being queer – it was a struggle, it was a very lonely time," Riply said.

Hillman, who has a gay child, has been part of the group since the first Parasol Patrol event: "I was one of those 100 that showed up," she said.

"My daughter is gay, and I cannot sit by and let what's happening right now happen. I need to be out there helping," she added.

As LGBTQ spaces continue to be targeted, members of the Parasol Patrol say they will be there to help. Amid the protests and threats, Bazan urges hosts and venues to "stop canceling events."

"There are so many events that get brought up and things are going great and then in pour the death threats from the right," Bazan said. "When we cancel these events, it says something's wrong. We're not doing anything wrong."