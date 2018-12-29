Mega Millions jackpot grows to $415 million, next drawing set for New Year's Day

Happy new year -- you're a millionaire!

That's how some lucky winner is hoping to bring in the new year after the Mega Millions jackpot drawing came and went Friday without anyone claiming the prize.

So the next drawing will be Tuesday, on New Year's Day, with a prize of $415 million.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters, FILE

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and the gold Mega Ball 21.

Since no one matched all of the numbers, the prize -- $415 million, or $248.8 million in cash -- transfers into 2019.

Even though no Mega Millions player claimed the entire jackpot, there were more than 1.2 million people who won partial prizes.

Players in Washington, California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania came close: they matched five white balls Friday night.

Another 36 winning tickets had a combination that matched four balls and won prizes worth $10,000. Seven winning tickets were worth $20,000.

Mike Sugar/Reuters, FILE

As 2018 comes to a close, there have been five Mega Millions jackpots won this year. In October, a ticket was sold in South Carolina, worth a record prize of $1.537 billion, the biggest in Mega Millions history.

That ticket holder, however, has not come forward to claim the celebrated prize.