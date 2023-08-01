Mega Millions jackpot soars above $1 billion ahead of Tuesday night's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared above $1 billion ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

The estimated top prize is $1.1 billion. That figure would be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the sixth-largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots.

A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. Gene J. Puskar/AP, File

The estimated cash payout of the Mega Millions jackpot is $550.2 million.

The jackpot has been building since April. There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners in 29 consecutive drawings, since the grand prize was last won on April 18.

Players must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number to claim the jackpot.

The previous four $1 billion Mega Million jackpots were won in 2018, 2021, 2022 and January 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play. Tuesday's drawing is at 11 p.m. ET.