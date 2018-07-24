Mega Millions lottery: Grand prize of $522 million up for grabs today

Tonight may be the night one lucky person wins one of the largest jackpots in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize. One lucky ticket holder might be the recipient of that windfall today, when the drawing takes place at 11 pm ET.

The grand prize is the fifth largest ever for the game and the eleventh largest in U.S. history, a Mega Millions official told ABC News.

The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.

"It's really exciting. It's wonderful to see the jackpot climbing and to see people involved and engaged in the drawing and the possibility of winning."

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The prize amount surged by $10 million, from $512 million to $522 million, within a few hours this morning.

But if you do win the jackpot and want your prize money in cash immediately, that amount won't all be yours. You'll be taking home a far smaller but still impressive sum of $308.1 million - before taxes.

To take home the entire $522 million, you'll have to be a little more patient, and choose the annuity payments option - one immediate payment of $7.8 million, and then annual graduated payments for 29 years, she said.

Earlier this year, two other Mega Millions winners made history - with one winning a prize of $451 million in January and another winning $533 million in April.