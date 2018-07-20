Mega Millions lottery: Here are the numbers for $433 million grand prize

Jul 20, 2018, 11:38 PM ET
The mega million lottery games jackpot grew to a whopping $422 million after Tuesdays drawing yielded no winners of the top prize. PlayAP
Get ready, lottery lovers. Today's the day someone could win one of the largest amounts in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $433 million after Tuesday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize. One lucky ticket holder might be the recipient of that windfall today.

The winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1 with a Mega Ball of 1. The "megaplier" is 2x.

If there is a winner, and they take the cash payout, it will pay out $260 million.

PHOTO: The Mega Millions lotto numbers is seen, March 30, 2018 in New York.Emilie Richardson/ABC News
The drawing took place at 11 p.m. ET.

According to lottery officials, this is the sixth-largest grand prize in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

Earlier this year, two other Mega Millions winners made history -- a prize of $451 million in January and another of $533 million in April. The biggest Mega Millions payout of all time was $656 million, won by three tickets, in March 2012.

