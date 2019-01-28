Members of alleged sex cult Nxivm to appear in federal court

Jan 28, 2019, 7:00 AM ET
PHOTO: A sign outside of the NXIVM companys offices in Albany, N.Y.ABC News
A sign outside of the NXIVM company's offices in Albany, N.Y.

A federal judge in Brooklyn has ordered members of the alleged sex cult Nxivm into court to discuss "issues" with the fund paying for their legal defense.

In a brief order, Judge Nicholas Garaufis directed the defendants to appear Monday "to address issues it has identified" with the irrevocable trust established by Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman.

Prosecutors raised questions about the trust and whether Bronfman, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit identity theft, established it in order to exert control over her fellow members of Nxivm.

PHOTO: Clare Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagrams liquor empire, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, for her trial regarding sex trafficking and racketeering related to the Nxivm cult in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Jan. 9, 2019.Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Clare Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagram's liquor empire, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, for her trial regarding sex trafficking and racketeering related to the Nxivm cult in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Jan. 9, 2019.

(MORE: NXIVM founder, actress indicted on sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy charges)

The judge reviewed who contributed to the fund, how much money it has and whether there are conflicts in a trust established by one defendant that's meant to aid all six.

Prosecutors have portrayed Nxivm as a cult that advertised itself as self-help for professional women but brainwashed them, branded them with a symbol representing the initials of founder Keith Raniere and coerced them into sex.

PHOTO: Actress Allison Mack arrives at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Allison Mack arrives at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.

(MORE: Founder of the secretive self-help group NXIVM charged with sex trafficking)

Raniere, Bronfman and "Smallville" actress Allison Mack are among the defendants who have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial in April.

Comments