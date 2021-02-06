Memorial service to be held for FBI agent, mom of 2 gunned down in line of duty

Friends and family of Florida FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was shot dead in the line of duty along with a colleague this week, are gathering for a memorial service in her honor.

Saturday's service for Schwartzenberger, 43, will begin at 2 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Schwartzenberger and agent Daniel Algin were gunned down during a search warrant execution in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning. The search was "to seize evidence in connection with suspected possession of child pornography," FBI Agents Association president Brian O'Hare said. Three other agents were hurt. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the FBI.

Schwartzenberger joined the FBI in 2005 and worked crimes against children cases for over seven years.

She leaves behind her husband and two children.

A memorial service for Alfin will be held on Sunday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday and Sunday in the agents' honor.

"Their sacrifice and courage will never be forgotten," DeSantis tweeted.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, who is leading a delegation to the memorial services, said in a statement Tuesday, "On this dark day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women of the FBI who put their lives on the line every day in support of our mission. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by these special agents."