Memorial service for singer Aretha Franklin held in Detroit

Aug 19, 2018, 8:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in Philadelphia, July 26, 2010.
Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in Philadelphia, July 26, 2010. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at her home in Detroit. She was 76.

A memorial service honoring the late Aretha Franklin was held in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday.

PHOTO: Aretha Franklin waves as she receives an honorary Doctor of Arts degree during Harvard commencement ceremonies in Cambridge, Mass, May 29, 2014.
Aretha Franklin waves as she receives an honorary Doctor of Arts degree during Harvard commencement ceremonies in Cambridge, Mass, May 29, 2014.

The "Queen of Soul" died on Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

PHOTO: An impromptu memorial for singer Aretha Franklin is shown outside New Bethel Baptist Church, Aug. 19, 2018 in Detroit.
An impromptu memorial for singer Aretha Franklin is shown outside New Bethel Baptist Church, the church where Aretha Franklin's late father Rev. C.L. Franklin was a minister and where she began her singing career, Aug. 19, 2018 in Detroit.

Outside the New Bethel Baptist Church, where the service was held, some signed boards at a memorial paying tribute to the singer.

PHOTO: Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at New Bethel Baptist Church, on Aug. 19, 2018 in Detroit.
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at New Bethel Baptist Church, the church where Aretha Franklin's late father Rev. C.L. Franklin was a minister and where she began her singing career, on Aug. 19, 2018 in Detroit.

Those inside the church listened to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, as he spoke about Franklin's life and her dedication to music.

PHOTO: Avis Doughton holds her arms up as the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, during a Sunday morning service in Detroit, August 19, 2018.
Avis Doughton holds her arms up as the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, during a Sunday morning service in Detroit, August 19, 2018.

The New Bethel Baptist Church was where Franklin's late father, Rev. C.L. Franklin was a minister and where Franklin began to let the world hear her sing.

PHOTO: A man paints a mural of Aretha Franklin on a wall down the street where the Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, in Detroit, Aug. 19, 2018.
A man paints a mural of Aretha Franklin on a wall down the street where the Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke celebrating the life of singer Aretha Franklin at her father's church, New Bethel Baptist, in Detroit, Aug. 19, 2018.

A mural of Franklin was painted on a wall down the street from the church.

PHOTO: An impromptu memorial for singer Aretha Franklin is shown outside New Bethel Baptist Church, August 19, 2018 in Detroit.
An impromptu memorial for singer Aretha Franklin is shown outside New Bethel Baptist Church, the church where Aretha Franklin's late father Rev. C.L. Franklin was a minister and where she began her singing career, August 19, 2018 in Detroit.

Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug 31.

