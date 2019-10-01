Memorials held for the 58 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting

Oct 1, 2019, 12:21 PM ET
PHOTO: From left, Ashely Ivey, Amber Ivey and Amber Poole comfort each other during a ceremony, Oct. 1, 2019, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier in Las Vegas. PlayJohn Locher/AP
WATCH Moment of silence held at Vegas shooting remembrance ceremony

The deadliest shooting in modern American history is being remembered Tuesday with memorial events from sunrise to sunset.

The lives of the 58 victims who were killed at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, and the work of the first responders will be top of mind.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke at a sunrise remembrance ceremony Tuesday, praising the support that the community used to lift each other up after the shooting.

PHOTO: Yvonne Justice, left, comforts Emily Sebring during a ceremony, Oct. 1, 2019, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
Yvonne Justice, left, comforts Emily Sebring during a ceremony, Oct. 1, 2019, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier, in Las Vegas.

"Our Las Vegas family showed its true colors like never before, to give blood, to give comfort, to give support, and to push through the next day and the next, and the one after that," Sisolak said Tuesday morning.

Sisolak chaired the Clark County Commission and was elected to the governorship in 2018, assuming office earlier this year.

         
              
                     
                                        PHOTO:                                                                        
            
                SLIDESHOW: Photos: Looking back at the Las Vegas mass shooting             
             
    
The official Twitter account of the City of Las Vegas shared a video showing news clips from the night of the shooting and the various memorials that were put up in its wake.

"A day that will forever define our community. And yet, we emerged #VegasStronger together #VegasStrong," the caption of the tweet reads.

PHOTO: Members of a law enforcement honor guard stand in line during a ceremony, Oct. 1, 2019, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
Members of a law enforcement honor guard stand in line during a ceremony, Oct. 1, 2019, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier in Las Vegas.

Carolyn Goodman, the mayor of Las Vegas, will be attending an evening memorial, where she will be reciting the names of the victims starting at the time of the shooting, 10:05 p.m.

"It's a very simple, somber event," Jace Radke, spokesperson for the mayor, told ABC News. "For each name, a candle is lit and a Las Vegas firefighter tolls a bell for each one."