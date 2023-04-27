Memphis police looking for man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting women

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who has been approaching young women and forcing them into his vehicle. In more than one incident, the suspect has sexually assaulted them, police said.

Memphis police said they have been conducting an investigation into these incidents for several months within the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

A Memphis police car parked in Memphis, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2013. Getty Images

Police are asking the public with their assistance in solving the crimes and are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"We appeal to everyone who lives, works, or frequents the area to help us in the investigation," said MPD in a news release. "Regardless of how minor you think your information might be or whether you think we are already aware of it, please let us access the information."

The FBI and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department are working with Memphis Police Department to solve the crimes.

Additional patrols are also being provided for Memphis-Shelby County Schools throughout the affected communities.

Police believe the suspect is a Black man in his early 20s, occupying a dark-colored SUV.

People with information can call the Memphis police tip line at 901-528-2274 (CASH).