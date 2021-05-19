7 men plead not guilty in Bowling Green State University sophomore's alleged hazing death

Seven men indicted last month in the alleged fraternity hazing death of Ohio college sophomore Stone Foltz entered not guilty pleas in court Wednesday.

Foltz, a 20-year-old student at Bowling Green State University, attended a Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4 where he was allegedly forced to consume a bottle of alcohol and died of alcohol poisoning three days later, according to the Wood County prosecuting attorney.

The men charged were: Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio; Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland, Ohio; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio; Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania; Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York; and Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio.

Six appeared in person in court to hear the charges -- which range from first-degree felony manslaughter, reckless homicide and hazing. Foltz's parents were also present for the hearing.

All entered not guilty pleas and were released on their own recognizance with conditions of no contact with the co-defendants or the Foltz family. They're also not permitted to be on the grounds of BGSU and not allowed to consume alcohol or use social media.

Jacob Krinn, who was Foltz's “big brother" in the fraternity and took him home after the event and allegedly left him alone, faced the highest charge of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to that charge, along with reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

"Not guilty pleas were entered to all accounts contained in the indictment," Krinn's lawyer Sam Shamansky told ABC News. "My client conducted themself admirably and was released on his own recognizance with certain conditions to follow."

Troy Henricksen pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Henricksen’s attorney Eric Long told ABC News that Henricksen was not present at the alleged hazing event where Foltz and other fraternity pledges consumed alcohol.

“We believe that his lack of involvement does not warrant being charged,” Long said. “It's scary to think how easy it is to find yourself in this position when you're not involved and you're still charged within a group. Indicting Troy Henricksen is not the answer to the problems that are prevalent on college campuses.”

Caldwell, appearing via video conference, pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Sweeney pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

“We entered a plea of not guilty in the belief that Niall is not guilty in this case. This is not a situation where there was a pressure put on anyone to do anything,” Sweeney’s attorney Jon Rion told ABC News. “The investigation is just beginning. So as we are able to interview more people to get the information necessary to prove our points, we look forward at this point to the trial."

Dunson pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Prizel pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Lehane pleaded not guilty to his charges of tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

“Aaron Lehane is devastated by the loss of Stone … We're grateful to Judge Coleman for allowing our client and the other young men to stay out on bond,” his attorney Mark Krumbein told ABC News.

Sweeney and Lehane live together in Bowling Green, and due to the court-set bond condition that the defendants cannot have contact with each other, the judge said one or both will need to find new living arrangements.

Attorneys for Caldwell, Dunson, and Prizel could not be immediately reached for comment.

An eighth person was initially charged with several misdemeanors, but those were dismissed.

Earlier this month Foltz’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the fraternity and several of its members.

Bowling Green State University permanently expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in April.