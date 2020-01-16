Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigns following Astros cheating scandal Beltran is the third MLB manager to lose his job in sign-stealing scandal.

Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigned from his position following his implication in the baseball's sign-stealing scandal, the team announced Thursday.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the 2017 Houston Astros to lose their job after Major League Baseball revealed the team's staff used video monitoring to steal the signs of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World series.

In a statement, Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon and Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said they met with Beltran Wednesday night and agreed to "mutually part ways."

"It became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager," they said in their statement.

Carlos Beltran talks during a press conference at Citi Field on Nov. 4, 2019 in New York City. Rich Schultz/Getty Images, FILE

Beltran, who was hired by the Mets in November and slated to report to spring training with the players next month, said in a statement he couldn't let himself be a distraction for the team.

"I'm grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team," he said in a statement.

On Monday, MLB revealed that the Astros used cameras to decode the signals used between pitchers and catchers and used that footage to win the 2017 championship. Astros coaches and players then developed their own system, involving smartwatches and banging on a trash can, to alert batters about upcoming pitches.

Beltran worked with bench coach Alex Cora on ways to improve the sign stealing, according to the report.

A November 2019 article in “The Athletic” about the Astros’s sign-stealing sparked MLB’s investigation, which looked at the team’s operations between 2016 and this week.

MLB fined the Astros $5 million, the maximum allowed under current MLB rules, and forced the team to forfeit first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. After the report was released, the Astros fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch.

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox fired Cora as their manager. He has been accused of using similar sign-stealing tactics during his 2018 World Series victory with the Red Sox.

MLB punished no other players from the 2017 Astros team.