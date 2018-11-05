Mexican authorities searching for North Carolina teacher who went missing in national park: Reports

Nov 5, 2018, 5:18 PM ET
PHOTO: The family of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, the 34-year-old North Carolina teacher who went missing in Mexico, has created a Twitter account and Facebook group in an effort to locate him. Missing Patrick Braxton-Andrew/Facebook
The family of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, the 34-year-old North Carolina teacher who went missing in Mexico, has created a Twitter account and Facebook group in an effort to locate him.

More than 100 police officers in Mexico are searching through the deep river gorges of one of the country's national parks for a North Carolina teacher last seen more than a week ago, according to reports.

Patrick Braxton-Andrew, 34, is believed to have been hiking at the Copper Canyon National Park in Mexico's northwestern state of Chihuahua when he went missing, ABC North Carolina affiliate WSOC reported. He was last seen by staff at the hotel he was staying at in Urique, a former mining village at the base of one of the national park's canyons, according to WSOC.

Braxton-Andrew left North Carolina for Chihuahua on Oct. 24, according to a statement from his father posted by the alumni page for Braxton-Andrew's alma mater, Davidson College, last week.

The next day, he boarded a train to Copper Canyon and spent the night in Posada Barrancas in Divisadero, a stopover town on the way to Copper Canyon, and it is believed that he arrived in Urique on Oct. 26 or 27, his father said.

(MORE: Death of teacher who went missing ruled a suicide, authorities say)

Braxton-Andrew's parents last had contact with him at 2:51 p.m. on Oct. 28. He was supposed to meet his brother in Mexico City on Tuesday but "did not show up," the statement read.

The family has determined that he went missing Sunday afternoon after leaving for a walk around 4 p.m. in the Urique area. The owner of the hotel there said he never returned from his walk, his father said.

The national park is home to a network of massive canyons and deep river gorges, many larger than those in the Grand Canyon, according to Geo-Mexico.com.

PHOTO: A stock photo of Copper Canyon National Park in Chihuahua, Mexico. STOCK/Getty Images
A stock photo of Copper Canyon National Park in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Braxton-Andrew's parents were in Tulum on an "unrelated vacation" when he went missing and are continuing to reach out to U.S. officials from Mexico, according to the father's statement.

(MORE: Why the first 72 hours in a missing persons investigation are the most critical, according to criminology experts)

Braxton-Andrew is an eighth grade Spanish teacher at the Woodlawn School in Mooresville, a private school for kindergarten through 12th grades, according to the school's website. He had previously worked for the Davidson College study abroad program in Peru, his biography stated.

PHOTO: Woodlawn School in Mooresville, N.C.Google
Woodlawn School in Mooresville, N.C.

He is fluent in Spanish and had traveled abroad and to Central America "regularly," according to the family.

(MORE: Teen missing for a year after witnessing murder found alive in Ohio basement)

Braxton-Andrew's family has created a Facebook group and Twitter account dedicated to finding him.

The search for Braxton-Andrew has extended to neighboring towns, according to an update posted on Saturday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(MORE: Hiker missing for 6 days on Mount St. Helens found alive, authorities say)

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

Comments