When he represented Stormy Daniels in her public battle against President Trump, Michael Avenatti showed up at federal court in Manhattan several times to make a scene. On Tuesday, he cut a lower profile as pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole her book advance that was worth nearly $300,000.

Avenatti, in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and blue tie, said nothing during the brief arraignment. The not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by federal defender Sylvia Levine. Avenatti signaled he expects to hire private counsel going forward.

He was released on a $300,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with Daniels.

Avenatti, 48, also faces arraignment later Tuesday in a separate case that charges him with extorting Nike.