Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee's brother killed in shooting, sheriff says

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee's brother, Tim Kildee, was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Genesee County, Michigan, according to local law enforcement.

A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News that the suspect, also named Tim Kildee, is the son of the victim Tim Kildee and the congressman's nephew. He had no history of any other criminal behavior but had mental health and substance abuse issues, according to the source.

Dan Kildee issued a brief statement, requesting privacy and saying his family is "grieving and heartbroken."

"There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy," Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, said. "I thank the community for honoring my family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Rep. Dan Kildee speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives, March 31, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

A person police say they believe is the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a press conference.

The sheriff's office is investigating three crime scenes it believes are related, with Swanson describing the incident as a "tale of violence."

"Clearly this is tragic and it involves other family members, but we're going to continue bringing not only answers to questions, but also comfort to the family," the sheriff said.

After the shooting, where only one shot was fired, the vehicle of the victim was stolen from the driveway of the home, and a "high-impact accident" took place about eight minutes later, Swanson said.

The person police believe is the suspect is in custody but at the hospital following the accident, Swanson said. Two other people in a pickup truck were hit but have no serious injuries, according to the sheriff.

The suspect, who police say has serious injuries, has not been charged yet and is hospitalized with a sheriff's guard until the process can proceed, Swanson said.

There is an ongoing investigation, Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton said during the press conference.

ABC News' Cheryl Gendron contributed to this report.