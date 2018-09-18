Middle school students praised for turning in $300 cash that they found on playground

Three Oklahoma middle school students are being praised for turning in a wad of cash they found on a playground last week.

On Sept. 11, Belle Isle Middle School 7th graders Keenan Estell, Damareay Tomlin and Jabaree Williamson were playing basketball near the school when they noticed bills underneath an orange juice carton, they told ABC Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO.

Instead of making off with the cash, the boys decided to bring it to their principal's office.

The next day, a man called the school saying he dropped the money while walking his dog on the playground.

"He was just very surprised that his money was found and that these boys did this," Belle Isle Middle School Principal Lynn Kellert told KOCO.

The owner gave each of the boys a $25 Amazon gift card to show his appreciation for their good character, according to the local station.

"It feels good because you did the right thing," Damareay said.

The students are still receiving recognition for the small act of kindness, Jabaree said, adding that the attention has actually been a little disconcerting.

"It's strange," he said, "because I don't know what to say sometimes."

ABC News' Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.