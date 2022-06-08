Military aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Five people were on board the aircraft, a Marine official said.

A military aircraft crashed in a remote, desert area of Southern California on Wednesday, authorities said.

Five people were on board an MV-22B Osprey when it went down, according to a Marine official, who did not have any further update on their condition.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office and Imperial County Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, located near Glamis.

First responders on the scene of a military aircraft crash near Glamis, Calif., June 8, 2022. KYMA

The downed aircraft belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

Naval Air Facility El Centro in Imperial County said it received reports of a downed aircraft near Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road, and that military and civilian first responders were at the scene.

Reports of a downed military aircraft in the region came in midday Wednesday, according to Broadcastify audio obtained by ABC News.

A military aircraft crashed in a remote area near Glamis, Calif., June 8, 2022. KYMA

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Seyler and Alex Stone contributed to this report.