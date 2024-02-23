Military helicopter crashes in Mississippi during routine training flight

Possible casualties have not been confirmed, officials said.

ByMatthew Seyler
February 23, 2024, 5:03 PM

A military helicopter crashed in northeast Mississippi on Friday afternoon during a routine training flight, according to the Mississippi National Guard.

The AH-64 Apache crashed in Prentiss County around 2 p.m. Possible casualties have not been confirmed, the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

