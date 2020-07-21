Former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd to appear in court The hearing will address the judge's gag order and body-camera footage.

The impact of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and beyond

The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will appear in court Tuesday.

The hearing will address several motions, including a lift on the gag order on the four defendants and the release of the officers' body camera footage

George Floyd is pictured in an undated photo released by the office of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. Courtesy Ben Crump Law

On July 9, Judge Peter Cahill ordered the defendants -- Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Kiernan Lane and Tou Thao -- and all attorneys to not speak publicly about the cases. All four defendants' lawyers have filed a motion to lift, or an objection to, the gag order.

Kueng's attorney is also seeking the public release of footage from Lane's body camera in connection with a motion to dismiss Kueng's charges. Last week, footage from Lane and Kueng's body cameras became available to view by appointment only, but cannot be distributed.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. He remains in custody and will appear in court via video.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are all charged with second-degree aiding and abetting felony murder and second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter. All three are currently out on bail and will appear in person at the downtown Minneapolis courthouse.

Audio transcripts of body cameras worn by the former officers were released earlier this month, after Lane's attorney filed a motion to release them in support of a motion to dismiss charges against him.

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, has argued that the newly released transcripts show there was no probable cause to prove Lane committed a crime.

The former officers have not yet formally entered a plea.

Minneapolis Police officers Tou Thau, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Cahill has scheduled a trial date for March 8, 2021. The judge has yet to decide if the men will be tried separately or together.

Floyd, a Black man, was arrested on May 25 outside a convenience store in Minneapolis and accused of using counterfeit money to purchase cigarettes, according to police.

During the arrests, Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes, according to the criminal complaint. Floyd repeatedly called out, "I can't breathe," before he lost consciousness, according to a criminal complaint. Floyd was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lane, 37, allegedly held Floyd's legs down while Kueng, 26, allegedly held Floyd's back as Chauvin allegedly dug his knee into Floyd's neck, the criminal complaint said. Thao, 34, allegedly watched the entire incident with his hands in his pockets, according to the complaint.

Derek Chauvin was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after being transferred from the Ramsey County Jail. Hennepin County Jail

Floyd's arrest was captured on a bystander's cellphone. The video was posted on Facebook and went viral, sparking protests against police brutality in Minneapolis and across the nation.

The four officers were fired from the police department. Two of them, Lane and Kueng, were rookies.

Bill Hutchinson and Ella Torres contributed to this report.