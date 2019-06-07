Minneapolis sounded the alarm on the city's addiction crisis on Thursday, revealing that officers had recently responded to as many as 15 overdoses in a single day -- an apparent product of the country's ongoing opioid epidemic.

Officials with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to 65 overdose cases in the nine days leading up to Wednesday, with the majority of the cases occurring in and around the city’s East Phillips neighborhood.

The department said 15 of the cases, including a suspected fatal heroine overdose, came in on Sunday, June 2. More than half of those calls came in within a nine-hour time frame, as cities across the nation face epidemic levels of heroin, synthetic-opioid and prescription pill addictions.

As a result, MPD said it’s boosting coordination efforts and deploying extra resources to known problem areas. Its homicide unit recently added an overdose coordinator position to review the fast-growing number of incoming cases, police said.

"The MPD has increased patrols in the high overdose areas and is continuing our ongoing partnership with the City of Minneapolis Health Department and the State of MN Health Department in raising awareness to drug overdoses," the department said in a statement.

Minneapolis is one of the many cities battling to keep up as the country struggles with a terrifying number deadly accidental overdoses.

The odds of dying accidentally from an opioid overdose have rose to one in 96 earlier this year, meaning Americans are more likely to die of an overdose than a car crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council.

The odds of dying in a motor vehicle crash are one in 103.