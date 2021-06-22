Minnesota Vikings player shot 4 times, agent says he was 'innocent bystander'

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot in his hometown of Washington, D.C., on Monday, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Twyman, a Vikings rookie who played at the University of Pittsburgh, was in his car heading to visit his aunt when he was shot four times, said his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 21-year-old was one of four men injured in the shooting just after 5 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. All of their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Twyman "was an innocent bystander," Rosenhaus told ABC News via email Tuesday.

"Jaylen is recovering and feeling better," Rosenhaus said. "He will be released from the hospital in a few days and is expected to be healthy enough in time to play football this season."

The Vikings said in a statement Monday, "We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery."

Police are looking for a car of interest caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099. A reward up to $10,000 is available.