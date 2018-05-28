One person is missing after devastating flash flooding swept through Ellicott City, Maryland, turning streets into rivers and sweeping away cars.

The governor of Maryland declared a state of emergency in the wake of the flash flooding in the historic mill town and other areas Sunday. Ellicott City saw 8.4 inches of rain in just a few hours. Nearby Catonsville, Maryland, saw over 10 inches of rain.

Howard County County Executive Allan Kittleman this morning called the flooding worse than the one that hit Ellicott City in 2016, killing two people and causing millions of dollars of damage.

“My heart's broken when I walk through the town and see it,” Kittleman told "Good Morning America." "All I'm thinking about is the folks whose lives have been devastated for a second time in two years."

Ellicott City is underwater A post shared by Culture Lab (@culturelabstore) on May 27, 2018 at 2:02pm PDT

Ellicott City is getting hammered with a flash flood again today #ellicottcity #flood2018 pic.twitter.com/83oBxbBLg2 — NatstownFan (@NatstownFan) May 27, 2018

Cheryl Nitz came to Ellicott City for a trip with her family Sunday when "it started raining ... and all of a sudden it just started raining harder and harder," she told ABC News. "Then we noticed the water was coming up over the curbs. Then all of a sudden the water was actually running down the middle of the street."

Nitz and her family raced up to higher ground to their car.

"We were able to get the car out of the parking spot and we moved toward Main Street," she said, but "there were other cars stuck in the way. We couldn't move."

The water rose so rapidly that her family had to be rescued from their car, she added.

"It rose so quickly probably within 5 or 10 minutes it just started to kind of cover the road... it was rushing," she said. "It was unbelievable."

Walking through downtown Ellicott City surveying the damage with Lt. Governor @BoydKRutherford, County Executive Kittleman, and emergency management personnel from the county and state. We stand in solidarity with Ellicott City and Howard County. We are #EllicottCityStrong. pic.twitter.com/tlbU5b3wYQ — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 28, 2018

Andrew Kolozsvary of New Hampshire was also visiting Ellicott City, enjoying a Sunday drive, when it started "raining pretty hard, so we decided to park the truck in front of the county welcome center," he told ABC News. "The water came and it came fast."

While in the truck, the quickly rising water was "inching the car along," he said.

After he was rescued, the truck ended up washed down the street.

"I was glad to get out of it," he said. "The second deluge was the really bad one -- that took the truck."