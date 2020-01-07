Missing Idaho kids mystery: Older son begs mom to come home Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have been missing since Sept. 23.

Months into the search for two missing children -- and the hunt for their mother, Lori Vallow, who police said fled town -- Vallow's older son is begging her to come home.

"Mom, I want to talk to you like I’m sitting across the room from you," Colby Rayn said in an emotional video posted to YouTube.

"I just need this to end for Tylee and JJ," he pleaded. "I need this to end for you. I need this to end for all of us."

His siblings, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have been missing from Rexburg, Idaho, since Sept. 23.

His mother, Lori Vallow -- who is Joshua's adopted mother and Tylee's biological mother -- knows where the missing kids are or what happened to them but has refused to help with the case, according to Rexburg police.

Instead, Vallow left the state with her new husband, Chad Daybell, police claim.

Police said last week they believe "Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger."

Authorities believe the kids' disappearance is linked to the death of Daybell's former wife, Tamara "Tammy" Daybell, who died in October.

Her death was initially thought to be natural, but investigators later found it suspicious and her remains were exhumed, police said.

Chad Daybell married Vallow a couple weeks after Tamara Daybell's death.

Tylee's and Joshua's safety was called into question in November, when extended family reported that they hadn't been able to speak with Joshua since September.

When officers in November spoke with Vallow and Daybell, the couple said Joshua was staying with a friend, police said. But officers later learned Joshua wasn't there, police said.

When officers went back to Vallow and Daybell with search warrants, they found the couple had "abruptly" left Rexburg, police said.

On Friday authorities served a search warrant at Chad Daybell's Fremont County, Idaho, home, seizing seized computers, phones and documents, according to ABC Idaho Falls affiliate KIFI.

Chad Daybell's sons still live at the home, KIFI said.

Police also allege that Vallow and Chad Daybell lied about Vallow's children weeks after Tammy Daybell's death.

They allegedly told people "that Lori’s daughter had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue," police said.

"Around that same time Chad told another witness that Lori had no minor children," police said.

Sean Bartholick, an attorney for Vallow and Daybell, said in a statement last month that she's a "devoted mother" and he is a "loving husband."

"We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor," Bartholick said.

Bartholick did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on Tuesday.