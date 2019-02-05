One month after a young mother of four mysteriously vanished in Kentucky, investigators are focused on a rural county where authorities say she went with three men the day she disappeared.

Savannah Spurlock, 22, vanished on Friday, Jan. 4 after leaving a bar in Lexington, Kentucky, with three men, according to Richmond police.

Those three men took her to an undisclosed home in rural Garrad County, Kentucky, which is considered "her last known whereabouts," Richmond Assistant Chief of Police Rodney Richardson told ABC News on Tuesday.

Richardson would not say if it's believed Spurlock was taken there against her will.

"We know for sure that she was at a residence, she was taken there after she left the bar," he said. "We don't know when, how she left, or what happened to her after that."

Those three men with Spurlock have been identified and questioned, Richardson said. They have not been charged, he said, however charges have not been ruled out.

Richardson would not say if the 22-year-old is believed to be alive but he acknowledged that "it troubles us that it's been so long."

Spurlock did not have belongings with her and authorities do not believe she ran away, Richardson said.

Authorities declined to comment on whether they believe foul play was involved.

The ongoing search for Spurlock is concentrated in Garrad County but investigators are pursuing all viable leads, Richardson said.

Spurlock's mother, Ellen Spurlock, called her daughter's disappearance her "worst nightmare."

"I miss her," the mother told ABC News last week. "We just want her back where she belongs with us and her four babies."

She called her daughter "a very responsible individual" who "hardly ever went anywhere."

She said the last time she spoke to her daughter was via Facetime around 3 a.m. on January 4. Ellen Spurlock said her daughter was in a car with at least three other people at the time.

"She told me she was fine," Ellen Spurlock told ABC News Sunday night. "When I asked her where she was, she said she was in Lexington. She promised she would be home later that morning. She did not seem out of the ordinary."

"Our ultimate goal is to find Savannah," Richardson said.

The missing woman is described as having multiple tattoos, including a rose on her left shoulder and text reading "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” on the right side of her torso.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a maroon skirt with heels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776.