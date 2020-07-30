Missing mom's vehicle recovered after her toddler found abandoned Leila Cavett's son was found wandering alone in Miramar, Florida.

The vehicle last driven by a mother whose toddler was found abandoned in a Miramar, Florida, parking lot has been recovered about 15 miles away from there.

Leila Cavett, 21, was reported missing after her toddler, Kamdyn, was found wandering by himself on Sunday morning.

Miramar police on Wednesday evening turned over Cavett's disappearance case to the Hollywood Police Department.

Police are searching for Leila Cavett, who may be the mother of the child in the photograph, that was found alone in a parking lot in Miramar, Florida. Miramar Police Department via Twitter

Police in Miramar aggressively searched to identify the child by sharing his photograph on social media and with news outlets.

The child's relatives in Jasper, Alabama, about 12 hours away, were alerted on Monday.

Police also circulated photographs of a white Chevy 3500 that Cavett reportedly was last seen driving. The truck was found in the parking lot of a Walmart near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441, ABC affiliate WPLG reported on Wednesday night.

Police are looking for Leila Cavett who was last seen driving this white Chevy 3500. Miramar Police Department via Twitter

The Hollywood Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News on Thursday.

Cavett's grandmother traveled from Tennessee and told the station she's concerned her granddaughter has been kidnapped.

"She would've never left her baby, never," Carol Ferdinand said. "That's my granddaughter, I know her."

A child seen with Leila Cavett, pictured, was found alone in a parking lot in Miramar, Florida. Miramar Police Department via Twitter

Kamdyn remains in the custody of a foster family, officials confirmed to ABC News on Thursday.

ChildNet, Florida's department of children services, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.