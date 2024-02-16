Missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead, foster mother arrested

An Amber Alert had been issued for Darnell Taylor earlier this week.

Police have recovered the body of a boy who they believe to be 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, whose disappearance had prompted a statewide Amber Alert in Ohio earlier this week.

The body was recovered in a sewage drain in Franklin County, near his hometown of Columbus.

The alert was issued Wednesday after his foster mother, Pammy Maye, made concerning statements to her husband that made him believe Taylor had been hurt or was in danger before disappearing.

Police had been searching for Maye -- identifying her as a suspect -- and asked the public to report any information on her whereabouts.

Darnell Taylor is seen in an undated file photo released by Columbus Police Department. Columbus Police Department

On Thursday night, police received a 911 call about a suspicious woman walking around a commercial building. Brooklyn police responded to the scene, identified the woman as Maye and took her into custody, according to Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Maye told officers where they could find Taylor's body, according to Bryant. She has now been charged with kidnapping and endangerment, and police are working to add murder to her charges, police said.

